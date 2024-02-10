Nottingham Forest-Newcastle sabato 10 febbraio 2024 ore 18 | 30 | formazioni ufficiali | quote | pronostici

Nottingham Forest-Newcastle (sabato 10 febbraio 2024 ore 18:30): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di sabato 10 febbraio 2024) Il Nottingham Forest sorprese il Newcastle a St James’ Park battendolo 3-1 nel Boxing Day, dunque Eddie Howe è certamente consapevole dei rischi che corre la sua squadra che si presenta all’appuntamento dopo il 4-4 in rimonta contro il Luton Town e da nona in classifica. La squadra di Nuno Espírito Santo invece ha pareggiato InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
Nottingham Forest-Newcastle è una partita della 24esima giornata di Premier League e si gioca sabato alle 18:30: tv, formazioni, pronostici.
