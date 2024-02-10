Enhanced Games 2024 | nuoto | James Magnussen in acqua per battere il record dei 50 stile libero

Renowned billionaire and PayPal co-founder, Peter Thiel, has recently invested in the Enhanced Games, a privately funded sports contest that bills itself as a “modern reinvention of the Olympic Games.Former British swimmer Mark Foster fears the Enhanced Games, where doping is allowed, could lead athletes to taking "dangerous" health risks. Ex-world champion James Magnussen has said he would take ...The battle royale genre represents the latest evolution of the FPS genre, and Warzone stands tall with the strongest pure weapon gameplay. While a particular other battle royale game beats it in terms ...