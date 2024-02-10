Enhanced Games 2024, nuoto: James Magnussen in acqua per battere il record dei 50 stile libero (Di sabato 10 febbraio 2024) Il nuotatore James Magnussen torna in acqua per provare a battere il record del mondo dei 50 metri stile libero negli Enhanced Games. Gli Enhanced Games sono un’idea di Aron D’Souza, imprenditore australiano. Sono un evento con cinque discipline: atletica, nuoto, sollevamento pesi, ginnastica e sport da combattimento. La particolarità è che gli atleti possono gareggiare anche se fanno uso di sostanze dopanti. Magnussen, campione del mondo dei 100 stile libero nel 2011 e nel 2013 e argento olimpico a Londra, ha accettato un milione di dollari per doparsi e per andare alla ricerca del record mondiale dei 50 ...Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface
