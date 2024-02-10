Canon PIXMA TS3550i | Stampante a Getto d’Inchiostro Wi-Fi per Stampa di Alta Qualità

Canon's MegaTank Pixma G3270 is a budget-priced all-in-one printer designed for the home, so we tested its quality and long-term ink costs.Whether you're a pro photographer or you just want some colorful prints to send to family, there's a printer to suit.Canon’s Maxify GX2020 is an all-in-one printer designed for the home and the office. With so many people working from home, that sounds like a winning combination. Budget printers focus on keeping the ...