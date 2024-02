WWE | The Rock & Reigns vs Rhodes & Rollins sarà il main event di WM 40 Night One?

Becky Lynch discusses the healthy competition between her and Seth Rollins to see which one of them could headline WrestleMania any given year.2. $7 million The average cost of a 30-second ad spot at Sunday's Super Bowl, which was expected to attract more than 110 million viewers, marks a record high. The price has risen by 75% in the past ...WWE was expected to make The Rock vs. Roman Reigns official for WrestleMania 40 this April when they had them face off at an open-to-the-public fan and media event on Thursday night from the T-Mobile ...