Threads starebbe testando una popolare funzione già presente su Instagram (Di venerdì 9 febbraio 2024) Threads continua ad aggiornarsi per diventare sempre più completo; a breve l'app dovrebbe accogliere una funzione per salvare i post. L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid. Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttoandroid
