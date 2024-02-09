Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United – probabili formazioni

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United – probabili formazioni (Di venerdì 9 febbraio 2024) Dopo la vittoria infrasettimanale in FA Cup, il Nottingham Forest torna in Premier League per affrontare il Newcastle United al City Ground sabato 10 febbraio sera. I Magpies cercheranno la rivincita dopo la sconfitta per 3-1 contro i Tricky Trees al St James’ Park nel Boxing Day dello scorso anno. Il calcio di inizio di Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United è previsto alle 18:30 Anteprima della partita Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United a che punto sono le due squadre Nottingham Forest Dodici giorni dopo essere stato costretto a un pareggio senza reti dal Bristol City nel quarto turno di FA Cup, il Nottingham ...
