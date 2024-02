Miller' s Girl | scandalo per la scena di sesso tra Jenna Ortega e Martin Freeman | L' ha voluta girare lei

La coordinatrice d'intimità di Miller's Girl rassicura gli spettatori scandalizzati dalla scena di sesso tra il 52enne Martin Freeman e la 21enne Jenna Ortega.Jenna Ortega received reactions of outrage from fans over her explicit scene in the newly released movie “Miller’s Girl," although the movie's intimacy supervisor said Ortega was ...Martin Freeman and Jenna Ortega are the latest to find themselves in the eye of the storm over their racy scenes in Miller’s Girl, slammed as “gross” because of their 31-year age gap. The 52-year-old ...