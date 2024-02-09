Limitless: Disney annuncia la Stagione 2 del reality con Chris Hemsworth (Di venerdì 9 febbraio 2024) Il reality tornerà per una seconda Stagione su Disney+ Dopo il discreto successo ottenuto da Limitless, Disney ha confermato che il reality show con Chris Hemsworth tornerò per una seconda Stagione sulla piattaforma streaming Disney+. Il reality prodotto dal National Geographic segue Chris Hemsworth mentre cerca di trovare e dimostrare quelli che sono i segreti per vivre una vita più lunga e sana. La prima Stagione ha visto l'attore esplorare temi come la gestione dello stress e l'esposizione a temperature estreme, mentre la seconda Stagione lo vedrà continuare questo suo viaggio attraverso Nepal, Italia, Australia e Regno Unito. ...Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
Advertising
Altre Notizie
Limitless: Disney annuncia la Stagione 2 del reality con Chris Hemsworth Dopo il discreto successo ottenuto da Limitless, Disney ha confermato che il reality show con Chris Hemsworth tornerò per una seconda stagione sulla piattaforma streaming Disney+. Limitless 2: Chris Hemsworth tornerà su Disney+ con una nuova stagione L'attore è pronto per immergersi in una nuova stagione del suo reality show a tema 'uomo e natura' realizzato per Disney. Chris Hemsworth’s Limitless Renewed for Season 2: What to Expect Chris Hemsworth’s exhilarating journey into the realms of human capability continues as Nat Geo renews ‘Limitless’ for a highly-anticipated second season. The Disney-owned company’s decision to ...
Video di Tendenza
Limitless DisneyVideo su : Limitless Disney