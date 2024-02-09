Limitless | Disney annuncia la Stagione 2 del reality con Chris Hemsworth

(Di venerdì 9 febbraio 2024) Iltornerà per una secondasu+ Dopo il discreto successo ottenuto daha confermato che ilshow contornerò per una secondasulla piattaforma streaming+. Ilprodotto dal National Geographic seguementre cerca di trovare e dimostrare quelli che sono i segreti per vivre una vita più lunga e sana. La primaha visto l'attore esplorare temi come la gestione dello stress e l'esposizione a temperature estreme, mentre la secondalo vedrà continuare questo suo viaggio attraverso Nepal, Italia, Australia e Regno Unito. ...

Dopo il discreto successo ottenuto da Limitless, Disney ha confermato che il reality show con Chris Hemsworth tornerò per una seconda stagione sulla piattaforma streaming Disney+.L'attore è pronto per immergersi in una nuova stagione del suo reality show a tema 'uomo e natura' realizzato per Disney.Chris Hemsworth’s exhilarating journey into the realms of human capability continues as Nat Geo renews ‘Limitless’ for a highly-anticipated second season. The Disney-owned company’s decision to ...