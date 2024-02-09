Golf, Haydn Barron si issa al comando del Qatar Masters a metà gara. Risale Filippo Celli (Di venerdì 9 febbraio 2024) I Golfisti del DP World Tour continuano ad affrontare la lunga e dispendiosa campagna mediorientale. Siamo infatti giunti al termine del secondo round del Commercial Bank Qatar Masters 2024 (montepremi 2,5 milioni di dollari), evento del DP World Tour nato nel 1998 ed organizzato per tre edizioni dal 2005 al 2007 in collaborazione con l’Asian Tour. Quando mancano 36 buche al termine del torneo c’è un leader solitario. Si tratta dell’australiano Haydn Barron, in vetta con lo score di -9 (135 colpi). L’oceanico comanda la leaderboard con due lunghezze di margine sul connazionale Harrison Endycott e sul giapponese Rikuya Hoshino. -6 e quarta posizione per il tandem composto dal danese Niklas Norgaard e dal sudafricano Zander Lombard, seguiti a -5 in sesta piazza dal nordirlandese Tom McKibbin, dai ...Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport
Advertising
Altre Notizie
Haydn Barron, another one of those stories… Haydn Barron signed the card for the sixth round of the last ... was fired from his job at the Western Australian Golf Club shop and then had to dedicate himself to greenkeeper duties… He has never ... Thursday’s professional golf scores Scottsdale, Ariz. NOTE The first round was suspended because of inclement weather with 66 golfers, incluidng Taylor Moore (Arkansas Razorbacks), remainig on the course. The round will be completed ... Golf: Qatar Masters Scores Leading first-round scores from the European Tour's Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club on Thursday (GBR & IRL unless stated/par 72): ...
Video di Tendenza
Golf HaydnVideo su : Golf Haydn