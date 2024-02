Fulham-Bournemouth | Premier League | probabili formazioni | pronostici

Kobbie Mainoo is set to sign a new deal with Manchester United.The midfielder has enjoyed a breakthrough season this term.According to transfer expert Fabrizio ...Latest on the blue cards and sin-bin proposal, plus Premier League news conferences ahead of the weekend's matches.Fulham's only victory in the past 13 league meetings was by 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium in April 2019. Bournemouth are unbeaten in eight league matches away to the Cottagers (W4, D4) since losing 2-0 ...