Cynthia Zarin, sei poesie d’amore per Astreo (Traduzione di Stella Sacchini) (Di venerdì 9 febbraio 2024) Six Poems for Astraeus di Cynthia Zarin è una piccola raccolta di poesie edite e inedite che l’autrice ha selezionato appositamente per il blog Linguafranca. Sono poesie d’amore sotto il segno di Astreo, titano a cui la mitologia greca attribuisce la nascita delle stelle e dei tre venti del Mediterraneo, oltre che dei pianeti visibili a occhio nudo; sei poesie che fanno del mondo interiore della poetessa la realtà intera, del suo microcosmo la cellula primigenia che reiterandosi va a formare e plasmare il cosmo della sua poetica. L’infinitamente piccolo – ragnatele, coccinelle, foglie dorate, falene, schegge di legno, il bosco con la sua vita intima e minuta – si rispecchia nell’infinitamente grande, e in questo si riverbera in tutte le sue possibilità, oltre qualsiasi ...Leggi tutta la notizia su ilfattoquotidiano
