Biathlon | poker della Francia nella sprint femminile dei Mondiali Vittozzi e Wierer in top10 senza sbagliare

Biathlon poker

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a oasport©

Fonte : oasport
Biathlon, poker della Francia nella sprint femminile dei Mondiali. Vittozzi e Wierer in top10 senza sbagliare (Di venerdì 9 febbraio 2024) poker transalpino a Nove Mesto Na Morave, in Repubblica Ceca, sede dei Mondiali 2024 di Biathlon: nell’unica gara della seconda giornata, la 7.5 km sprint femminile, la Francia monopolizza il podio e si prende anche la medaglia di legno. Oro a Julia Simon, argento a Justine Braisaz-Bouchet, bronzo a Lou Jeanmonnot, quarta piazza per Sophie Chauveau. In casa Italia settima piazza per Lisa Vittozzi e decimo posto per Dorothea Wierer, ma si qualificano per l’inseguimento di domenica anche Samuela Comola, 37ma, e Michela Carrara, 45ma. Va ricordato che questa gara non porta punti alle classifiche individuali di Coppa del Mondo, ma soltanto alla graduatoria per Nazioni. nella giornata dell’apoteosi transalpina a spuntarla è ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport
Advertising

Notizie Correlate

Altre Notizie

Biathlon, poker della Francia nella sprint femminile dei Mondiali. Vittozzi e Wierer in top10 senza sbagliare Poker transalpino a Nove Mesto Na Morave, in Repubblica Ceca, sede dei Mondiali 2024 di biathlon: nell’unica gara della seconda giornata, la 7.5 km sprint femminile, la Francia monopolizza il podio e ...
L'Italia riprende i Campionati del Mondo di Biathlon – Biathlon L'inizio della Coppa del Mondo di mercoledì con il 10° posto nella staffetta mista è andato completamente storto. Ma giovedì nessuno della Nazionale italiana ha voluto pensarci. Dorothea Wehrer, Lisa ...
COPPA DI FRANCIA - Il Nizza cala il poker e passa il turno Sono da poco terminate le gare di Coppa di Francia iniziate alle 20.30. Il Nizza ha calato il poker sul campo del Montpellier ed ha strappato il pass per i quarti di finale. Avanti anche Strasburgo e ...

Video di Tendenza

Video su : Biathlon poker
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.