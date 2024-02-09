Biathlon | poker della Francia nella sprint femminile dei Mondiali Vittozzi e Wierer in top10 senza sbagliare

Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport

(Di venerdì 9 febbraio 2024)transalpino a Nove Mesto Na Morave, in Repubblica Ceca, sede dei2024 di: nell’unica garaseconda giornata, la 7.5 km, lamonopolizza il podio e si prende anche la medaglia di legno. Oro a Julia Simon, argento a Justine Braisaz-Bouchet, bronzo a Lou Jeanmonnot, quarta piazza per Sophie Chauveau. In casa Italia settima piazza per Lisae decimo posto per Dorothea, ma si qualificano per l’inseguimento di domenica anche Samuela Comola, 37ma, e Michela Carrara, 45ma. Va ricordato che questa gara non porta punti alle classifiche individuali di Coppa del Mondo, ma soltanto alla graduatoria per Nazioni.giornata dell’apoteosi transalpina a spuntarla è ...