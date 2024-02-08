VIDEO: Undertaker in Arabia Saudita presenta la Riyad Season Cup, CR7 se la ride! (Di giovedì 8 febbraio 2024) Che gli ultimi mesi di wrestling siano stati strani è un dato di fatto. Dal ritorno di CM Punk in avanti è successo di tutto, senza dimenticarci lo scandalo McMahon, la vendita della stessa WWE e chi più ne ha più ne metta. Ma, sinceramente, mai ci saremmo aspettati che Undertaker apparisse, con tanto di theme song, alla presentazione della Riyad Season Cup, portando con sé il trofeo che verrà assegnato nella sfida tra Al Nassr (di un divertito Cristiano Ronaldo) e Al Hilal. Ecco qui di seguito il VIDEO del Phenom, che sta facendo il giro del web, alle prese con la coppa che verrà assegnata tra poco alla Kingdom Arena e, successivamente, un’immagine di un Cristiano Ronaldo decisamente sorridente alla vista dello stesso Undertaker. Sia mai che quest’ultimo non si vendichi dopo ...Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
