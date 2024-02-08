Tottenham-Brighton sabato 10 febbraio 2024 ore 16 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Leggi tutta la notizia su infobetting

(Di giovedì 8 febbraio 2024) Ilè quinto in classifica e in piena lotta per il quarto posto mentre ilè ottavo staccato di nove lunghezze nonostante abbia vinto la partita di andata 4-2 il 28 dicembre. Si preannuncia un match con tante occasioni da gol visto che entrambi gli allenatori vedono il calcio in maniera offensiva provando InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e