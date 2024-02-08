Tetra Pharm Technologies advances CB1 antagonist | TPT0701 | for appetite suppression into preclinical testing

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 8 febbraio 2024) - The Danish bioaceutical company,, proudly announces a significant milestone in the realm ofresearch having developed a cutting-edge compound leveraging their innovative platform technology. COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/Following the successful filing of Intellectual Property (IP) for their applied platform technology targeting the endocannabinoid system (ECS),, is moving forward with its compound for. Endocannabinoid system modulation has long been recognized as a promising avenue forregulation. Through rigorous research and ...