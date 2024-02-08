SOFAR Presents Poland with a Path to a Greener Future at ENEX 2024

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 8 febbraio 2024) KIELCE,, Feb. 8,/PRNewswire/, the global leading provider of all-scenario PV & ESS solutions, showcases its latest innovations across renewable segments from residential, C&I to utility at, aiming to further expanding the company's influence in the Polish market. In, the growth of energy storage remains prominent in pacethe increasing solar installations. Catering to that,PowerIn offers unparalleled flexibility as a C&I storage solution, which allows end-users to install the inverter first and add storage as needed. It also allows for the installation of minimum 20kWh batteries,options to expand capacity when battery requirements are determined.PowerIn, installation ...