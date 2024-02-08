SOFAR Presents Poland with a Path to a Greener Future at ENEX 2024 (Di giovedì 8 febbraio 2024) KIELCE, Poland, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/
SOFAR, the global leading provider of all-scenario PV & ESS solutions, showcases its latest innovations across renewable segments from residential, C&I to utility at ENEX, aiming to further expanding the company's influence in the Polish market. In Poland, the growth of energy storage remains prominent in pace with the increasing solar installations. Catering to that, SOFAR PowerIn offers unparalleled flexibility as a C&I storage solution, which allows end-users to install the inverter first and add storage as needed. It also allows for the installation of minimum 20kWh batteries, with options to expand capacity when battery requirements are determined. with PowerIn, installation ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
