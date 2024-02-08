Pakistan, al via elezioni per rinnovo parlamento, telefonia sospesa, presente l'esercito, 29 i morti nei due attentati di ieri (Di giovedì 8 febbraio 2024) Milioni di Pakistani hanno iniziato a votare questa mattina, giovedì 8 febbraio, in un'elezione parlamentare segnata da accuse di brogli. Le autorità hanno sospeso i servizi di telefonia mobile in tutto il Paese durante il voto "per mantenere la legge e l'ordine", mentre le forze dell'ordine presidi Leggi tutta la notizia su ilgiornaleditalia
Millions of Pakistanis vote with Imran Khan in jail, mobile networks shut down Nighat Dad, a lawyer who runs the not-for-profit Digital Rights Foundation, said the outage "is an attack on the democratic rights of Pakistanis." "Shutting down mobile phone services is not a ... Pakistan voting closes with Khan in jail, mobile networks shut down Polling stations closed Thursday after millions of Pakistanis voted in an election marred by rigging allegations, with authorities suspending mobile phone services throughout the day and the country's ... Pakistan vs Australia, U-19 World Cup Semi-Final: Where To Watch Live Streaming The Pakistan U-19 vs Australia U-19 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website. The Pakistan U-19 vs Australia U-19 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match ...
