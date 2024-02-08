Pakistan | al via elezioni per rinnovo parlamento | telefonia sospesa | presente l' esercito | 29 i morti nei due attentati di ieri

Pakistan via

Pakistan, al via elezioni per rinnovo parlamento, telefonia sospesa, presente l'esercito, 29 i morti nei due attentati di ieri (Di giovedì 8 febbraio 2024) Milioni di Pakistani hanno iniziato a votare questa mattina, giovedì 8 febbraio, in un'elezione parlamentare segnata da accuse di brogli. Le autorità hanno sospeso i servizi di telefonia mobile in tutto il Paese durante il voto "per mantenere la legge e l'ordine", mentre le forze dell'ordine presidi
