Neville e Keane accusano : «Le italiane una volta non erano pulite» (Di giovedì 8 febbraio 2024) Le parole di Gary Neville e Roy Keane, bandiere del Manchester United, sulle sfide passate contro le itaialene. Tutti i dettagli in merito Gary Neville e Roy Keane, ex Manchester United, hanno parlato a The Overlap delle sfide contro le italiane in Europa. Neville– «Penso che ci siano state alcune squadre contro cui abbiamo giocato che non erano pulite, lo abbiamo detto in quel momento. Non posso fare nomi di squadre o di giocatori, ma guardando a quel che è successo dopo nel ciclismo e con i medici, mi dispiace. Eravamo in forma, ma sono uscito ddal campo contro una squadra italiana che ero distrutto e ho pensato che qualcosa non andava. Non voglio che sia una scusa, ma qualcosa non andava». Keane– «Quando affrontavamo certe ...Leggi tutta la notizia su calcionews24
Man United legend Gary Neville suggests some 'Italian teams' he faced in the 2000s 'weren't clean' as Roy Keane claims opposition players 'looked like they've not even played a ... The duo were appearing on the Stick To Football podcast alongside fellow co-hosts Jamie Carragher and Ian Wright in which the pundits discuss the game, both past and present. Roy Keane and Gary Neville suggest players they faced at Italian clubs were doping Roy Keane and Gary Neville played for Manchester United in the mid-2000s and they say there was widespread suspicion among players about opponents at Italian clubs they faced ...
