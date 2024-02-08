Nba: Emirates diventa nuovo Global Partner e Title Partner della Nba Cup (Di giovedì 8 febbraio 2024) Emirates e la Nba hanno annunciato oggi una Partnership di marketing Globale pluriennale con cui Emirates diventa il nuovo Official Global Partner dell’Association. Emirates sarà anche il Title Partner inaugurale della Nba Cup, precedentemente nota come Nba In-Season Tournament. In qualità di primo Title Partner della nuova edizione della Emirates Nba Cup, la compagnia aerea Globale sarà presente con un logo dell’evento Emirates Nba Cup in co-branding. Il logo di Emirates sarà ...Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface
