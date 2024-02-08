INTRODUCING CSL SATELLITE - CRITICAL IOT CONNECTIVITY

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 8 febbraio 2024) LONDON, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/CSL,IoTexperts, announce the launch of CSL. CSLprovidesto remote or challenging environments, where mobile or fixed broadband options are unavailable or unreliable. This resilient, encryptedis provided via Starlink's constellation of low Earth orbit (LEO)s, along with CSL's managed service which includes 24/7 support. As a result, CSLensures better coverage and increased resilience for both land and maritime applications. CSL's low-cost coverage can be deployed with ease, allowing customers to get set up online as quickly as possible. They offer three service plans: CSL's ...