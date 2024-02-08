Dsa | Digital services act | dal 17 febbraio le regole europee sui servizi online diventano legge per tutti

The European Commission last year put Meta's Facebook and Instagram on a list of "very large" online platforms that face tougher rules under the new Digital Services Act (DSA).The European Commission last year put Meta’s Facebook and Instagram on a list of “very large” online platforms that face tougher rules under the new Digital Services Act (DSA). Companies on the list ...Meta Platforms has challenged a supervisory fee amounting to 0.05% of its annual worldwide net income aimed at covering EU regulators' costs of monitoring compliance with new European Union rules ...