Camilla Parker Bowles resta Regina nel caso Re Carlo III dovesse abdicare?

Queen Camilla has been by her husband’s side since he learned he has cancer after undergoing prostate surgery.Stephen Fry has said it would be 'really sad' if his close friend King Charles was 'seriously ill' after waiting so long to be crowned because the monarch has 'so much he wants to do.' ...Day, who claims to be the secret son of King Charles III and Camilla, has unveiled a significant DNA revelation regarding Prince Harry shortly after Buckingham Palace ...