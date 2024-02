AEW | Sting nella storia! É campione di coppia con Darby Allin

Sting and Darby Allin are the new AEW World Tag Team champions after defeating Ricky Starks and Big Bill on Wednesday's edition of Dynamite. A wild ...AEW Dynamite saw Sting and Darby Allin challenged AEW World Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill in the main event match.In a shocking turn of events on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, fans witnessed Sting winning his first title in the promotion. The highly anticipated matchup featured Ricky Starks and Big Bill ...