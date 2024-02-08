2024 European Elections | All You Need to Know

2024 European Elections: All You Need to Know (Di giovedì 8 febbraio 2024) When does the vote take place?European Elections are held every five years to renew the members of the European Parliament (EP), the only EU institution elected by direct universal suffrage. The vote will take place in all 27 Member States between the 6th and the 9th of June - each country...
