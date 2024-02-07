Winning women institute awards, 13 premiate per certificazione parità di genere (Di mercoledì 7 febbraio 2024) Milano, 7 feb. (Adnkronos/Labitalia) – Grande successo per i ‘Winning women institute awards’, la seconda edizione dell?evento di premiazione che si è svolto a Milano martedì 6 febbraio nello spazio eventi in Foro Bonaparte 22. Ceo e hr director, insieme agli ospiti Claudia Parzani, presidente di Borsa Italiana e Valentino Confalone, ad e country president di Novartis Italia, hanno preso parte all?iniziativa e assistito alla premiazione delle aziende che negli ultimi 6 mesi hanno ottenuto la certificazione di parità di genere. Presente all?evento anche Simona Tironi, assessore all?Istruzione, Formazione e Lavoro di Regione Lombardia. Dopo la prima edizione dei Winning women institute awards – momento ...Leggi tutta la notizia su calcioweb.eu
