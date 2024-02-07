“Turn the lights back on” | il lyric video del brano di Billy Joel

Turn the

“Turn the lights back on”, il lyric video del brano di Billy Joel (Di mercoledì 7 febbraio 2024) A distanza di decenni dalla sua ultima pubblicazione, Billy Joel torna da giovedì 1° febbraio, sulle scene discografiche con il nuovo singolo “Turn the lights back on”, disponibile in rotazione radiofonica, in digitale e in vinile 7’ in edizione limitata (BillyJoel.com). È online anche il lyric video del brano, prodotto dal cantautore e produttore nominato ai Grammy® Freddy Wexler e scritto da Wexler, Arthur Bacon, Wayne Hector e dallo stesso Joel: (1) Billy JoelTurn the lights back On (Official lyric video) – YouTube. Il videoclip ufficiale di ...
