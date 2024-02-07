“The World Tour” | In arrivo nuovi articoli su Hong Kong e Macao

PARIS, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The WorldSkills Lyon 2024 , the largest Skills Competition in the world, is set to take place in Lyon for its ... (sbircialanotizia)

La squadra di ginnastica artistica femminile della WSA di San Benedetto si classifica al secondo posto nel campionato nazionale Serie B Gaf, nonostante le limitazioni strutturali. La squadra ringrazia ...No time attack for Francesco Bagnaia on the first day of MotoGP testing at Sepang, with the world champion finishing with the 16th time: «But being ahead now is of little use - said the Ducati world ...Jorge Martin on Ducati was the fastest on the first day of testing in Sepang: the Pramac rider stopped the clock at 1:57.951, ahead of Pedro Acosta (GasGas) and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha).