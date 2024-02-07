The Terror: la serie antologica ritornerà con una terza stagione, intitolata Devil in Silver (Di mercoledì 7 febbraio 2024) AMC ha annunciato il ritorno della serie antologica The Terror con una terza stagione, tratta dal romanzo The Devil in Silver di Victor LaValle. La serie antologica The Terror tornerà con una terza stagione, intitolata Devil in Silver. AMC ha, un po' a sorpresa, annunciato il ritorno del progetto a distanza di cinque anni dalla messa in onda degli episodi precedenti. Il nuovo capitolo Le sei nuove puntate di The Terror si basano sul romanzo The Devil in Silver scritto da Victor LaValle, autore anche della sceneggiatura insieme a Chris Cantwell, in precedenza showrunner di Halt and Catch ...Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
Advertising
Notizie Correlate
The Blair Witch Project è una storia vera? Il mistero che terrorizzò il web
The Blair Witch Project non è propriamente ispirato a una storia vera, ma la genesi del film è incredibilmente interessante. La leggenda fittizia ... (cinemaserietv)
Altre Notizie
Reading stabbings: Mural to terror attack victims reappears A mural to three terror attack victims has reappeared, after the original was painted over by the council. The artwork, by anonymous artist Peachy, first appeared on Reading Bridge in June 2021. Hawthorns football trouble the latest example of a sad trend that goes back centuries The mob violence – tribal in its origin – that scarred the FA Cup derby between Albion and Wolves brought back memories of the hooliganism that scarred football in the 1970s and early 80s. The Terror: la serie antologica ritornerà con una terza stagione, intitolata Devil in Silver AMC ha annunciato il ritorno della serie antologica The Terror con una terza stagione, tratta dal romanzo The Devil in Silver di Victor LaValle.
The TerrorVideo su : The Terror