The Terror | la serie antologica ritornerà con una terza stagione | intitolata Devil in Silver

A mural to three terror attack victims has reappeared, after the original was painted over by the council. The artwork, by anonymous artist Peachy, first appeared on Reading Bridge in June 2021.The mob violence – tribal in its origin – that scarred the FA Cup derby between Albion and Wolves brought back memories of the hooliganism that scarred football in the 1970s and early 80s.AMC ha annunciato il ritorno della serie antologica The Terror con una terza stagione, tratta dal romanzo The Devil in Silver di Victor LaValle.