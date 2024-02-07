The Terror: Devil in Silver, la terza stagione della serie è in arrivo (Di mercoledì 7 febbraio 2024) AMC studios ha ordinato la terza stagione della serie antologica sovrannaturale The Terror. Il terzo capitolo della serie sarà basato sul romanzo The Devil in Silver di Victor LaValle. Sappiamo che sono stati richiesti sei episodi, con la serie in programma per debuttare su AMC e AMC+ nel 2025. La serie è ufficialmente intitolata The Terror: Devil in Silver. Secondo la descrizione ufficiale, lo spettacolo: “racconta la storia di Pepper, un addetto al trasloco della classe lavoratrice che, per una combinazione di sfortuna e cattivo temperamento, si trova ingiustamente internato al New Hyde Psychiatric Hospital, un istituto pieno di ...Leggi tutta la notizia su screenworld
