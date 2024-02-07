The New Look | tutto quello che c' è da sapere sulla serie storica ispirata alla vita di Christian Dior

The New

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a wired©

Fonte : wired
The New Look, tutto quello che c'è da sapere sulla serie storica ispirata alla vita di Christian Dior (Di mercoledì 7 febbraio 2024) Trama, cast, retroscena e curiosità sulla produzione Apple Tv+ ambientata negli anni della Seconda guerra mondiale e del Dopoguerra
Leggi tutta la notizia su wired
Advertising

Notizie Correlate

Altre Notizie

SBT Selects Brightcove to Power Its New Streaming Service SBT, the second-largest TV network in Brazil and one of the largest broadcasters in Latin America chooses Brightcove’s award-winning streaming technology for the launch of its new streaming app (ANSA) ...
Il colore viola: trailer, clip e nuovi spot tv in italiano del film basato sull’acclamato musical di Broadway (Al cinema dall’8 febbraio) Al cinema con Warner Bros. Pictures Il colore viola, film prodotto da Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg e Quincy Jones basato sul musical di Broadway.
Going Dark, visti, non visti o cancellati: la mostra al Guggenheim di New York Going Dark: reportage dalla mostra al Guggenheim a New York, 28 artisti sul significato politico e sociale dell’essere visti, non visti o cancellati ...
Video su : The New
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.