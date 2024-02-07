STATS – In Europa chi sono le squadre che fanno meglio dell’Inter? (Di mercoledì 7 febbraio 2024) L’Inter in campionato sta volando, ma chi è che sta facendo meglio in Europa? Ecco i numeri e le varie statistiche L’Inter domina in Italia e in Europa ha numeri che fanno pensare ragionevolmente che possa essere una delle favorite al successo finale in Champions League, a prescindere dalla credibilità guadagnata con il percorso dell’anno scorso che l’ha portata fino a Istanbul. Oggi Tuttosport propone quest’analisi per quanto riguarda i 57 punti raccolti in campionato, suscettibili di miglioramento quando verrà recuperata la gara con l’Atalanta: «A sommare più punti dopo 22 partite giocate, solo l’Inter allenata da Roberto Mancini nel 2006/07 (60 contro i 57 attuali), ma quel record va pesato: era il campionato dopo Calciopoli, con la Juventus in Serie B e Milan, Lazio e Fiorentina penalizzate. Quello era un ...Leggi tutta la notizia su calcionews24
Advertising
Notizie Correlate
STATS – L’Inter in trasferta non ha rivali in Europa
Tutti i numeri e le statistiche sul rendimento delL’Inter di Simone Inzaghi in trasferta in questa stagione Fiorentina-Inter è uno dei banchi di ... (calcionews24)
STATS – Ma è così vero che si vincono i campionati con le migliori difese? Cosa succede in Europa
É vero che le difese vincono i campionati? Ecco Cosa succede nelle principali leghe in Europa: tutti i numeri In Italia si ama dire che i ... (calcionews24)
Altre Notizie
REVEALED: Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea are conceding MORE goals - and losing just as much - than under Graham Potter before he was sacked by the Blues Mauricio Pochettino is approaching a crucial point - in his Chelsea tenure. The Argentine has reached 31 games, the ]same point as Graham Potter when he was given his marching orders. Pochettino sack: Alarming stats of how under-fire Chelsea boss compares to last six Blues managers Mauricio Pochettino is struggling to get Chelsea back to the heights of the Premier League in his first season at Stamford Bridge. Pochettino claims his flops aren’t living up to Chelsea’s history, but stats show mid-table may be Blues’ real level And there’ll be many self-entitled younger supporters spoilt by the success of the Abramovich era, when their side won two European Cups and five Premier Leagues. The older, often more rational, ...
STATS EuropaVideo su : STATS Europa