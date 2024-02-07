STATS – In Europa chi sono le squadre che fanno meglio dell’Inter?

Mauricio Pochettino is approaching a crucial point - in his Chelsea tenure. The Argentine has reached 31 games, the ]same point as Graham Potter when he was given his marching orders.Mauricio Pochettino is struggling to get Chelsea back to the heights of the Premier League in his first season at Stamford Bridge.And there’ll be many self-entitled younger supporters spoilt by the success of the Abramovich era, when their side won two European Cups and five Premier Leagues. The older, often more rational, ...