NJPW | Jack Perry sarà in azione a Wind City Riot

The stage is set for what is anticipated to be an electrifying NJPW Windy City Riot, with the lineup now featuring a debut that fans have been eagerly waiting for—Jack Perry, also known for his ...Jack Perry‘s in-ring NJPW debut is set for NJPW Windy City Riot. AEW’s Jack Perry made a surprise appearance at NJPW Battle in the Valley. In a buzzworthy moment, he attacked Shota Umino and ripped up ...Jack Perry has been announced for NJPW's upcoming show in Chicago. The promotion revealed on Tuesday that Perry, Tomohiro Ishii, ELP & Hikuleo, and Ren Narita will all be in action at NJPW Windy City ...