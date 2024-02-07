NJPW | Jack Perry sarà in azione a Wind City Riot

NJPW: Jack Perry sarà in azione a Wind City Riot (Di mercoledì 7 febbraio 2024) Si ingigantisce la card del prossimo PPV targato NJPW: Wind City Riot. Lo show vedrà alcune star AEW ed ex WWE in azione come, ad esempio, Jon Moxley, Mustafa Ali e Nic Nemeth. Una situazione complicata L’ultimo annuncio della compagnia ha reso nota la presenza di Tomohiro Ishii, Ren Narita, i G.O.D. e, soprattutto, della cosiddetta “patata bollente” del wrestling: Jack Perry. Dopo il caos di All In, il futuro del giovane atleta si è fatto sempre più torbido. Tecnicamente risulta ancora facente parte del roster AEW, ma non è più apparso nonostante la sua sospensione sia terminata. Questa apparizione per la nota federazione giapponese potrebbe fare chiarezza sulla sua attuale situazione. NEW TICKET ...
