Highlander | Henry Cavill anticipa | Nel reboot faremo cose straordinarie

Il protagonista di Argylle ha approfondito il suo legame con il franchise che rese famoso Christopher Lambert.Born Again! Maybe save something for the show Henry Cavill is ready to dig deeper into Highlander lore, and Interview With the Vampire gets a return date. It’s spoilerin’ time!Henry Cavill is not a fan of sex scenes in movies and TV shows. Speaking to Josh Horowitz for the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Cavill revealed he finds sex scenes “awkward.” Even Argylle director ...