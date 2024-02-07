HEIDELBERG confirms forecast in challenging climate

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 7 febbraio 2024), Germany, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/The development of sales and EBITDA ater Druckmaschinen AG () is within the expected range for financial year 2023/2024. After three quarters (April 1 – December 31, 2023), the technology company achieved sales of € 1.686 billion, thanks primarily to growth in the packaging segment. Following adjustment for exchange rate movements, this figure matches the previous year's level (€1.729 billion). The adjusted operating result (EBITDA) was an improvement on the same period of the previous year, with the figure after three quarters amounting to € 135 million (adjusted result for previous year: € 125 million). The corresponding adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 8.0 percent (previous year: 7.2 percent), whereby there were no special items to be adjusted in the current ...