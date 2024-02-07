Eternals, Kumail Nanjiani:"Mi sono rivolto ad un terapeuta per superare il trauma delle stroncature" (Di mercoledì 7 febbraio 2024) La star del film di Chloé Zhao ha confessato di aver subito ripercussioni psicologiche dopo le recensioni negative. Le reazioni della critica a Eternals di Chloé Zhao non sono state particolarmente positive. La percentuale su Rotten Tomatoes è del 47% ed è evidente come le aspettative sul film siano state disattese dal risultato ottenuto in seguito all'uscita nelle sale. Intervistato da Michael Rosenbaum nel suo podcast, la star Kumail Nanjiani ha raccontato di essersi rivolto anche ad un terapista per superare quel periodo:"Credo ci fosse una sorta di strana atmosfera che abbia contribuito al motivo per cui quel film è stato così stroncato e credo che gran parte abbia a che fare con la qualità effettiva del film. …Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
