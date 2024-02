Chelsea | Petit rivuole Mourinho in panchina | “Pochettino non sa cosa fare”

Former Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit is hoping to see Jose Mourinho and John Terry reunite at Stamford Bridge as pressure builds on Mauricio.Thiago Silva's wife, Isabelle, has issued an apology on social media after appearing to call for Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino to be sacked following his team's 4-2 loss at home to Wolves.Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham both star in a world-class European XI that boast the most goals in all competitions this season. With clubs already past the halfway stage of their campaigns, one ...