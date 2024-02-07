Aimee Lou Wood e Nick Frost tra le star del thriller Sweet Dreams (Di mercoledì 7 febbraio 2024) Il thriller Sweet Dreams, scritto e diretto da Carl Tibbets, avrà nel proprio cast Aimee Lou Wood, star di Sex Education, e Nick Frost. Aimee Lou Wood reciterà nel thriller Sweet Dreams, scritto e diretto da Carl Tibbetts, le cui riprese si svolgeranno a partire da ottobre. Il filmmaker, in precedenza, ha lavorato per Black Mirror ed è al lavoro sul progetto da quasi quattro anni. Il progetto in stile Fargo Sweet Dreams potrà contare su un cast composto da Aimee Lou Wood, una delle giovani star di Sex Education, Nick Frost, Paapa Essiedu, Niamh Argar e ...Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
