WWE | CM Punk si siederà al tavolo di commento durante la pausa per infortunio?

CM Punk was supposed to win big down under in Australia, had a torn triceps injury not derailed plans for the former WWE & AEW World Champion. During the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, CM Punk ...CM Punk has suffered an unfortunate injury and will be absent from WrestleMania for a significant period of time. After almost a decade, CM Punk made his long-awaited return to the ring at Royal ...Una medaglia con due lati ben contraddistinti. Questa l'allegoria perfetta dell'ultimo periodo vissuto dal lottatore CM Punk. Il suo nuovo ...