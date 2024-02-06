WWE: Braun Strowman vicino al rientro? Il wrestler ci aggiorna sulle sue condizioni (Di martedì 6 febbraio 2024) Braun Strowman manca ormai dagli schermi della WWE dallo scorso maggio, quando ha subito un serio infortunio al collo che lo ha costretto a un’operazione chirurgica a giugno. Stando a quanto riportato dal wrestler stesso, però, i fan non dovranno attendere ancora a lungo per rivederlo: The Monster of All Monsters sarebbe ormai vicinissimo al rientro. Tramite il suo profilo X, Strowman ha postato diversi aggiornamenti riguardo al suo stato di salute. Nella giornata di ieri, il wrestler ha condiviso il post del medico che lo ha operato; sempre nella giornata di ieri, Strowman ha scritto quanto segue:“In molti mi hanno chiesto informazioni riguardo al mio recupero. Ve lo dico così: ho appena sollevato il peso del 97% del roster sopra la mia ...Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
