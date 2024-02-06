Wrestling | CM Punk, la gioia di essere tornato in WWE (nonostante l’infortunio) (Di martedì 6 febbraio 2024) Una medaglia con due lati ben contraddistinti. Questa l’allegoria perfetta dell’ultimo periodo vissuto dal lottatore CM Punk. Il suo nuovo esordio in WWE aveva generato grande emozione, al pubblico e al protagonista che si era immediatamente calato nella sua nuova avventura con dedizione e passione dal suo rientro alle Survivor Series 2023. Dopo un’ottima Royal Rumble 2024, tutto sembrava essere apparecchiato per una corsa esaltante verso WrestleMania 40 che, con tutta probabilità, lo avrebbe visto protagonista in uno degli incontri di cartello. Poi l’infortunio ha cancellato tutta questa, enorme, aspettativa. Il morale dell’atleta è però altissimo, tanta la felicità di essere tornato tra le fila della Federazione di Stamford. CM Punk non smette di piangere: “Mi commuovo ogni volta ...Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine
CM Punk has suffered an unfortunate injury and will be absent from WrestleMania for a significant period of time. After almost a decade, CM Punk made his long-awaited return to the ring at Royal Rumble. Word is spreading on a possible new WWE role for CM Punk after triceps surgery whilst he rehabs from triceps surgery.
