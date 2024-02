Wonder Man | un tecnico ha perso la vita sul set della serie Marvel

An unidentified member of the crew working on the upcoming Marvel series “Wonder Man” died Tuesday following an accident on set, according to a statement from Marvel Studios.A crew member working on Marvel's 'Wonder Man' series died after falling from a rafter on Tuesday morning, Rolling Stone has learned.Deadline has learned that a rigger working at CBS Radford Studios fell off the rafters this morning and sadly passed away. While not filming at the time, the crew member was working on the set of ...