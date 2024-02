Tennis in love | magica Roma | ha detto sì

Tennis great Jimmy Connors has warned not to count out Novak Djokovic after the great Serbian's Australian Open defeat to young rival Jannik Sinner.Plenty of young players are searching for their first major title. Who will be the next to grab their first major titleOver the past few months, there have been wide-ranging talks about the partnership between Carlos Alcaraz and his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero. The latter missed the Australian Open as he was recovering ...