St Mirren vs Dundee – probabili formazioni (Di martedì 6 febbraio 2024) Il St Mirren accoglierà il Dundee allo SMiSA Stadium mercoledì 7 febbraio per una gara importante nella lotta per la metà classifica della Scottish Premiership. Dopo la vittoria nel fine settimana, i padroni di casa hanno sei punti di vantaggio sugli ospiti che si trovano al sesto posto, avendo giocato due partite in più nella massima serie scozzese. Il calcio di inizio di St Mirren vs Dundee è previsto alle 20:45 Anteprima della partita St Mirren vs Dundee a che punto sono le due squadre St Mirren Il St Mirren arriva al weekend con l’obiettivo di entrare nelle prime quattro posizioni della Scottish Premiership, dopo aver migliorato la propria posizione con il ritorno alla vittoria nel weekend. Dopo un inizio di campagna di alta ...Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.periodicodaily
