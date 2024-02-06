St Johnstone vs Hearts – probabili formazioni (Di martedì 6 febbraio 2024) Con l’obiettivo di continuare la sua impressionante striscia di vittorie, l’Hearts, in cerca di Europa, si recherà al McDiarmid Park per affrontare il St Johnstone nella Scottish Premiership mercoledì 7 febbraio sera. L’ultima volta i Saints hanno superato il Ross County guadagnando tre punti, mentre i Jambos si sono imposti con cinque gol di scarto sul Dundee. Il calcio di inizio di St Johnstone vs Hearts è previsto alle 20:45 Anteprima della partita St Johnstone vs Hearts a che punto sono le due squadre St Johnstone Il St Johnstone ha prolungato la sua imbattibilità in Premiership a quattro partite e ha ottenuto il suo primo successo in qualsiasi competizione dal 16 dicembre scorso, raccogliendo una stretta vittoria contro il Ross County ...Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.periodicodaily
Advertising
Altre Notizie
Naismith on Shankland contract, continuing to progress & recent comebacks Stephen Kingsley and Craig Halkett are back from illness, Cammy Devlin is in contention, while Australia internationals Kye Rowles and Nathaniel Atkinson will be back in training from Friday after ... St Johnstone vs Hearts Eager to extend their notable winning streak and secure a spot in Europe, Hearts will travel to McDiarmid Park to take on St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday night. Australian players given a break by Hearts - also the latest on Stephen Kingsley, Craig Halkett, Cammy Devlin Hearts will not risk their Australian Asian Cup players Kye Rowles and Nathaniel Atkinson against St Johnstone on Wednesday night. The pair have been given time off following the Socceroos' ...
Johnstone HeartsVideo su : Johnstone Hearts