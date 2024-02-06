MLW: Bobby Fish prossimo al debutto per la compagnia (Di martedì 6 febbraio 2024) Quasi due anni dopo aver abbandonato la AEW, Bobby Fish sembrerebbe finalmente pronto a tornare a tempo pieno nel mondo del pro wrestling. L’atleta, infatti, si era allontanato progressivamente dal ring, riducendosi a sporadiche apparizioni. Si torna in azione Secondo un recente report di Fightful Select, Fish avrebbe firmato un contratto con la MLW che lo renderà un membro permanente del roster. Il suo ritorno avverrà durante il prossimo PPV della compagnia “Intimidation Games”, in onda il 29 febbraio su TrillerTV+. Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
Advertising
Altre Notizie
Swerve Strickland: When I Got The Phone Call To Go Back To WWE, I Didn't Even Answer It Swerve did not say when he got the phone call from WWE to potentially return to the company, but he has been under AEW contract since March 2022. Swerve is set to face Hangman Page in a number one ... WWE & AEW Vet Bobby Fish Reportedly Returning To MLW Nearly two years after departing AEW, Bobby Fish is now set to make a full-time return to pro wrestling. According to a report from Fightful Select, Fish has signed a deal with MLW, and will become a ... Bobby Fish Set to Make a Splash in MLW at Intimidation Games The wrestling world just received exciting news as Bobby Fish is set to join the ranks of Major League Wrestling, starting with the MLW Intimidation Games event. On February 6, MLW made the official ...
MLW BobbyVideo su : MLW Bobby