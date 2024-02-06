Manhunt: il trailer della serie Apple TV+ sull'assassinio del presidente Abraham Lincoln (Di martedì 6 febbraio 2024) A marzo debutterà sugli schermi di Apple TV+ la serie Manhunt, con protagonisti Tobias Menzies e Anthony Boyle, che racconterà le conseguenze dell'assassinio del presidente Lincoln. Apple TV+ ha condiviso il trailer della serie Manhunt, che racconterà quanto accaduto dopo la morte del presidente Lincoln. Negli episodi, ispirati al libro Manhunt: The 12 Day Chase for Lincoln's Killer scritto da James L. Swanson, si seguiranno infatti le indagini sul killer John Wilkes Booth. Il progetto televisivo Nel cast di Manhunt ci saranno Tobias Menzies nel ruolo di Edwin Stanton, Hamish Linklater sarà il ...Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
