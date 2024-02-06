Kilmarnock vs Livingston – probabili formazioni

That’s because they face six home games within that period – the only away trips are against St Johnstone, Kilmarnock and Dundee ...And bar a trip to Livingston, they face three of the five-biggest ...This midweek sees a host of football action from the Scottish Premiership and EFL League One take place. And our very own Ally McCoist has made some talkSPORT BET tips for punters on matches ...The in-form Jambos star was a key contributor in January as Hearts motor into control of third place in the Premiership ...