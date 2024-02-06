Kilmarnock vs Livingston – probabili formazioni (Di martedì 6 febbraio 2024) Cercando di estendere la propria imbattibilità a quattro partite, il Kilmarnock accoglierà il Livingston al BBSP Stadium mercoledì 7 febbraio sera per un incontro di Scottish Premiership. Il Killie è riuscito a guadagnare un punto dalla trasferta di Motherwell nel fine settimana, mentre i Lions non sono riusciti a tornare da Ibrox con qualcosa da mostrare. Il calcio di inizio di Kilmarnock vs Livingston è previsto alle 20:45 Anteprima della partita Kilmarnock vs Livingston a che punto sono le due squadre Kilmarnock Dalla sconfitta per 2-1 contro i Rangers di Phillipe Clement del 2 gennaio, il Kilmarnock è rimasto imbattuto per tre partite tra Premiership e Scottish Cup, guadagnando un punto nella combattuta sfida con il Motherwell al Fir ...Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.periodicodaily
Advertising
Notizie Correlate
Livingston vs Kilmarnock – probabili formazioni
Con l’obiettivo di entrare nelle prime quattro posizioni della classifica della Scottish Premiership, il Kilmarnock andrà alla ricerca della terza ... (sport.periodicodaily)
Altre Notizie
Rangers and Celtic’s next 9 Premiership fixtures favour only one team That’s because they face six home games within that period – the only away trips are against St Johnstone, Kilmarnock and Dundee ... And bar a trip to Livingston, they face three of the five-biggest ... Ally’s Acca boost: Get 10/1 on Bristol Rovers, Bolton, Peterborough and Kilmarnock all to win with talkSPORT BET This midweek sees a host of football action from the Scottish Premiership and EFL League One take place. And our very own Ally McCoist has made some talkSPORT BET tips for punters on matches ... Hearts star wins coveted SPFL award as impressive Tynecastle form earns acclaim The in-form Jambos star was a key contributor in January as Hearts motor into control of third place in the Premiership ...
Kilmarnock LivingstonVideo su : Kilmarnock Livingston