Il prequel di Outlander | Ecco i genitori di Jamie e Claire

"Outlander: Blood of My Blood", a prequel series of the highly popular show 'Outlander', is all set to be released. Along with the spin-off, 'Outlander' season 8 will also premier sooner rather than ...Casting has also been announced for the series, with Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again actor Jeremy Irvine joining the series as Claire's father Henry, with Hermione Corfield ( The Road Dance) cast in the ...Comprising of ten episodes, the first season of Outlander: Blood of My Blood will go further back in time to explore the relationship between Jamie's parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser, and the ...