Hypergalactic: J.K. Simmons e Adam Devine nel cast del nuovo film di Toei Animation (Di martedì 6 febbraio 2024) Gli attori J.K. Simmons e Adam Devine saranno coinvolti nella realizzazione del film animato Hypergalactic, prodotto da Toei Animation. Toei Animation ha annunciato il nuovo film Hypergalactic, svelando che a dare voce ai protagonisti ci saranno anche J.K. Simmons e Adam Devine. Il progetto, destinato a tutta la famiglia, è stato co-creato da Naoto Oshima (il videogioco Sonic) e Joseph Chou (Ghost in the Shell). I primi dettagli del progetto Il film Hypergalactic sarà realizzato in inglese e alla regia è stato coinvolto David N. Weiss (Shrek 2). Il cast di attori coinvolti come ...Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
