Estrella Galicia, the brewery that wants to change the world (Di martedì 6 febbraio 2024) - CORUÑA, Spain, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/
The Spanish brewery Estrella Galicia (Hijos de Rivera) has joined the B Corp movement, a constantly-evolving community that strives to resolve social problems, caring for the environment, strengthening the local community and creating high-quality employment. Its B Corp membership has been possible thanks to achieving the highest standards in social and environmental performance, disclosure and corporate responsibility, required by this movement. Presently, there are more than 8,000 B Corp companies all over the world, in 95 countries and in 162 different industries. Our Spanish family-owned brewery has embarked on its trajectory as part of this growing international community- its member companies include Ben & Jerry's, Patagonia or ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
